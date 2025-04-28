Grand Opening scheduled for new Swanger Baseball Complex

Sponsor

The City of Texarkana, Texas, in collaboration with the Parks and Recreation Department and the Texarkana, TX Dixie Youth Baseball league, will host a grand opening and ribbon cutting of the newly revitalized Swanger Baseball Complex on Friday, May 2nd at 6:00 pm at Spring Lake Park.

Named after Mayor Durwood Swanger, the complex was originally built in the 1980s as a modern facility for baseball and softball, hosting countless games and tournaments over the years for local baseball leagues and regional visitors.

Since dirt work and construction began in July 2024, Swanger has received significant upgrades across all five fields, including new turf, state-of-the-art concession stands, modernized restrooms, and a turfed common area designed for families and visitors. Each field now features covered seating for spectators and covered bullpens for players, enhancing both comfort and functionality. The City partnered with MTG Engineering and Symmetry Sports Construction to design and bring this long-awaited project to life.

City Manager David Orr anticipates that this investment will play a vital role in shaping the future of Texarkana’s growing sports community.

“These fields have meant so much to my family, and I’ve seen how important they are for so many others,” said Orr. “Now, with these improvements, we look forward to watching more kids develop their skills and create memories playing the game they love—whether they’re local youth athletes or visiting for a tournament.”

The complex will open to the public starting at 5:00 p.m. on May 2nd, and community members are welcome to tour the site before the ceremony begins and take part in the ribbon cutting. The evening will conclude with ceremonial first pitches on each field, officially kicking off the opening day games. Limited concessions will be available for purchase with cash only.

As a final cherry on top of Swanger, the city is partnering with the Texas Runs on Water Foundation and The Texas Lyceum to bring in acclaimed artist and Texarkana native Will Bryant to leave his creative mark on the project in the coming weeks. His work will not only add a vibrant, unique touch to the complex but also create an inviting and dynamic atmosphere that enhances the experience for players and spectators alike.

For more information, contact Communications Manager Brooke Stone at (903) 798-3901 or brooke.stone@texarkanatexas.gov

