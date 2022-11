Main Street Texarkana will Host 38th Annual Christmas Parade

Advertisement

Texarkana, AR/TX – Applications are now being accepted for entry into the 38th Annual Texarkana Christmas Parade hosted by Main Street Texarkana. The 2022 Christmas Parade will be held Monday, December 5th at 7:00 pm in downtown Texarkana. This year’s theme is “All Aboard the T-Town Express” celebrating all things trains!

Applications are available on Main Street’s website at www.mainstreettexarkana.org or can be picked up at Logan Electric, 208 E. Broad Street. The deadline for entries is on Wednesday, November 23, 2022, the day before Thanksgiving. Entry fee/donation is $25. Applications are to be turned in to Logan Electric or mailed to Main Street Texarkana, PO Box 631, Texarkana, TX-AR, 75504.

For more information visit www.mainstreettexarkana.org, or contact Main Street Texarkana Executive Director Ina McDowell, director@mainstreettexarkana.org, or mainstreet@texarkana.org. Sponsorship information is also available on the website.

