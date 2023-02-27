Bond At $100,000 For Man Accused Of Sexually Abusing Boy

Advertisement

BOWIE COUNTY, Texas–A man accused of sexually assaulting a 12-year-old boy while holding him down was arrested Friday for aggravated sexual assault of a child by the Bowie County Sheriff’s Office.

Cody Blake Barnes, 30, who goes by Blake, allegedly pinned the boy down at a house in rural Bowie County and sexually abused him. The boy said he did not immediately tell anyone because Barnes had threatened to harm him and his family if he told, according to court records. Barnes is reportedly married to a relative of the alleged victim.

“The day they came over for Thanksgiving he took me in my room and he threatened to kill my family if I told on him for beating his kids or for what he did to me,” according to court filings.

Court documents allege other instances of physical and sexual abuse involving other young children but Barnes had only been charged in connection with a sexual assault on the 12-year-old boy at the time of his arrest Friday. The boy allegedly reported that he has seen Barnes burn a younger child with a cigarette and that Barnes had shown him pornography.

Barnes faces five to 99 years or life in prison if convicted of aggravated sexual assault of a child.

The case has been assigned to 202nd District Judge John Tidwell.