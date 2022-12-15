$100,000 Bond Set for Woman Arrested for Abandoning/Endangering a Child

Advertisement

The Texarkana Texas Police Department reports that around 2:30 a.m. yesterday morning, Officer Jonathan Price was flagged down by a lady who said that she’d just found a little girl walking down College Drive. She was barefoot and had on only her pajamas – even though it was cold and wet outside. The four-year-old told them that she woke up and couldn’t find her mother, so she decided to go run down the road and find her. She was able to show them where she lived, but they found the front door of the apartment standing wide open and nobody was there.

After several minutes of looking for the parents, Sharedyjah Beard showed back up at the apartment and said she was the little girl’s mother. When asked what happened, she didn’t have a reasonable explanation about why she didn’t take the child with her when she left the apartment, and it was obvious that she had no intention of taking her in the first place. Officer Price noticed that Beard appeared to be intoxicated and he could smell the odor of marijuana on her as they spoke. He didn’t believe that she was in any condition to take care of her child in that moment.

Beard, 24, was arrested for Abandoning/Endangering a Child and booked into the Bi-State Jail. Her bond was set at $100,000. The little girl’s grandmother responded to the apartment and took her home with her.

