Bail Set At $450K For Texarkana Man Accused Of Sexually Assaulting Girl, 13

TEXARKANA, Texas–A man accused of sexually assaulting a 13-year-old girl at his home in Texarkana earlier this month has been charged with aggravated sexual assault of a child and sexual grooming of a child and is being held in the Bowie County jail with bail on the charges totaling $450,000.

Steven Noland Truitt, 40, had allegedly touched the girl, to whom he is related, inappropriately when she was around age 7, according to a probable cause affidavit filed Wednesday. Most recently, the girl was reportedly spending the summer with Truitt, who allegedly engaged in conduct that meets the definition of sexual grooming under Texas law before raping the girl, now 13, on July 7.

Truitt had allegedly left a “sex toy” out in public view in his home and when the girl asked about it, he allegedly told her it “was normal and she would like to use sex toys.”

Truitt allegedly offered to teach the girl how to masturbate during their conversation about the toy, the affidavit said.

Truitt allegedly told the girl that he would not tell her mother if she engaged in any of the behavior he suggested.

“I believe that Steven made these statements to the victim as a type of behavior that is a common skillful manipulation that pedophiles use to gain the trust and desensitize their victims to make them feel more comfortable when attempting to groom them,” the affidavit said.

The girl’s grandmother allegedly told investigators with the Texarkana Texas Police Dept. that the girl “is experiencing intense mental trauma.”

Truitt allegedly raped the girl in various ways late on the night of July 7 at his home. Afterward, Truitt allegedly made the girl take a shower, which she did, hoping to finish before Truitt finished washing up in a different bathroom so she could call a family member for help.

The girl said Truitt was out of his shower before she finished hers and that he tried to take her phone but she hid it from him. Truitt allegedly asked the girl if she “wanted to talk about what just happened,” but the girl declined, opting to retreat to the bedroom where she was sleeping.

According to the affidavit, Truitt came into the girl’s room and told her that if she told anyone about what he did that he would “go to prison and bad things would happen to him” and threatened to kill himself.

Truitt allegedly exchanged text messages with the girl that night.

“Throughout this exchange the victim tells Steven that he has done this several times before and that he knew it was wrong and she is probably going to be messed up because of it,” the affidavit said. “Steven responds by saying that he knows.”

At some point, Truitt allegedly managed to disable the girl’s phone so she could not call anyone and later she reportedly heard a loud noise that led her to check on Truitt, whom she reportedly found unconscious on the floor with a gun and pills nearby.

The girl allegedly used Truitt’s phone to call a family member who then called emergency personnel.

Booking records show Truitt was taken into custody July 12 and remains in the Bowie County jail. Truitt’s bail on the aggravated sexual assault charge has been set at $250,000 and bail on the grooming charge has been set at $200,000.

If convicted of aggravated sexual assault of a child, Truitt faces five to 99 years or life in a Texas prison. If found guilty of sexually grooming a child, he faces two to ten years behind bars.

An attorney of record was not listed for Truitt in court records Wednesday. The cases have been assigned to Fifth District Judge Bill Miller.