Felony Arrest Warrant Issued for Texarkana Roofer

According to Texarkana, Texas Police Department a felony arrest warrant has been issued for Texarkana roofer Anthony Jewell.

According to TTPD, the victim hired him to replace the roof on his house in early May and paid him over $6,100 to do the job. Jewell told the man that he’d be done with the project by the end of May, but he never touched a shingle or put a single nail in the roof. That meeting where he was paid all that money was the last time that the victim ever saw Jewell.

A judge has now issued a felony warrant for Theft over $2,500 for Jewell. If you know where polce can find him, please give us a call at 903-798-3116 or Texarkana Area Crime Stoppers at 903-793-STOP.

