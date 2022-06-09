High bonds set in alleged home invasion robbery

Advertisement

TEXARKANA, Texas–A 17-year-old and a 22-year-old are being held in the Bowie County jail on multiple counts of aggravated robbery in connection with an alleged home invasion robbery May 31.

Charles Thomas Routier, 17, aka “Chuckie,” and Hunter Andrew Rowe, 22, have both been arrested for five counts of aggravated robbery with bonds totaling $500,000 for each.

Routier, Rowe and a third man who has not been arrested are accused of kicking in the door of an apartment at 39 Riverbend in Texarkana, Texas, on May 31. Deputies with the Bowie County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call at approximately 1:30 a.m.

Five people reported they were in the apartment playing games when Routier, Rowe and a third suspect entered. The men were allegedly armed with a 12-gauge shotgun, a revolver and an AR rifle with a scope, according to a probable cause affidavit. Routier allegedly struck a woman in the face and the other men allegedly threatened to kill them and a woman who was sleeping in a bedroom.

The suspects allegedly stole an Xbox game console and controllers, a television and cell phones. The phone were later found smashed in the parking lot.

The alleged victims reported that they recognized two of the suspects. Some of the stolen property was allegedly found in Routier’s girlfriend’s possession.

If convicted of aggravated robbery the men face five to 99 years or life in prison on each of five counts.

