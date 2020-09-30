Jury selected in Bowie County sexual assault trial

Advertisement

NEW BOSTON, Texas: A jury was chosen Tuesday to decide if a man is guilty of sexually assaulting a woman after a party in Texarkana, Texas, in 2018.

Dreylund Edwards, 26, is charged with sexual assault. Testimony in the case is scheduled to begin Wednesday morning at the Bowie County courthouse in New Boston.

According to a probable cause affidavit, a woman who had known Edwards for about a year went to a party at his house that lasted into the early hours of Aug. 23. The alleged victim reported that after eating at a local Waffle House with others at the party they returned to Edwards’ home and she decided to sleep before driving home.

The alleged victim told Texarkana, Texas, police that she and another woman went to sleep in a bedroom and that she was awakened by Edwards pulling down her leggings. The woman was reportedly crying when she told officers that Edwards forced himself on her even though she resisted him and told him to stop.

The alleged victim alleged contacted the woman who had been sleeping in the same room with her prior to the alleged assault. She allegedly told the alleged victim that Edwards kicked her out of the room after saying he was “going to get laid.”

Edwards denied any wrongdoing during an interview with detectives in September 2018.

If found guilty of sexual assault, Edwards faces two to 20 years in prison. He is free on a $40,000 bond.

