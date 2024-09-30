Magnolia Man Accused Of Threatening Mass Violence At Local School

Sponsor

MAGNOLIA, Ark–A 20-year-old Magnolia man is being held in the Columbia County jail with bond set at $100,000 for allegedly threatening a shooting at the local high school in August.

Tre’Larenz Dequan Flowers was taken into custody Aug. 8 in his car outside the parking lot of the Magnolia High School arena shortly before a pep rally by members of the Magnolia Police Dept., according to court records. At the time of the traffic stop, Flowers allegedly had an AR-15 rifle in plain view next to his leg.

Investigators had acted on a tip that there was going to be a shooting on the campus that day and had reportedly received information regarding other alleged incidents where Flowers had threatened people with an AR-15 weapon. When Flowers was arrested, officers determined that the paper tags on his car were alleged forgeries purchased off the internet.

Flowers has been charged with threatening to commit an act of mass violence on school property, possession of a firearm on school property and forgery, court records show.

Should Flowers manage to post the $100,000 bond, he is prohibited from visiting any public, private or secondary school property and from using drugs or alcohol, according to court documents.

The case has been assigned to Arkansas Circuit Judge David Talley Jr. in the 13th Judicial District. Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Ryan Rainwater is listed as representing the state and records show that a public defender has been appointed to represent Flowers.

Flowers is scheduled to appear in court for arraignment next week.