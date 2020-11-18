Man accused of lying under oath charged with perjury

Advertisement

A man accused of lying on the witness stand during a recent sexual assault trial in Bowie County has been arrested for perjury.

Hunter Holder, 25, allegedly was untruthful when he told a jury that he had never heard of his friend and former roommate, Dreylund Pierre Edwards, 26, being sexually assaultive toward women.

Edwards was accused of sexually assaulting a woman in August 2018 at a house on Lambeth Circle in Texarkana, Texas, where Holder and Edwards lived. The woman reported that Edwards offered to let her stay at the house after a party because she had been drinking and then came in the room where she was sleeping and sexually assaulted her.

Advertisement

Edwards was found not guilty by the jury Oct. 1.

Shortly after his acquittal, a second woman reported to Texarkana, Texas, police that Edwards sexually assaulted her after a party at the Lambeth Circle house in January 2019. The second woman said Edwards offered to let her spend the night on the living room couch so she would not have to drive after drinking.

The second woman came forward after reading about Edwards’ trial and acquittal in local news coverage, according to a probable cause affidavit.

She told police that she told a female friend, who was dating Holder in January 2019, about being sexually assaulted by Edwards while she was on the living room couch the night of Jan. 31, 2019. The woman provided Texarkana, Texas, Detective Tabitha Smith with text messages which allegedly show that Holder was aware of her allegation of sexual assault against Edwards in January 2019.

When he testified as a character witness for Edwards during the trial Sept. 30, Holder was asked if he had ever known Edwards “to be untoward toward women, to be abusive or take advantage of them,” by Edwards’ defense attorney Bart Craytor. Holder responded to the question by stating, “Never.”

During a phone call with Detective Smith on Oct. 15, Holder allegedly admitted his testimony was false.

“Mr. Holder advised me that he recalled that (his girlfriend) informed him about the outcry of sexual abuse that (the second woman) made the night of the party on Jan. 31, 2019-Feb. 1, 2019, at his residence located at #9 Lambeth in Texarkana, Texas. He stated that he also recalled that he and Dreylund parted ways after that and Dreylund was asked to leave the residence,” the probable cause affidavit states. “Mr. Holder was in fact aware of a time where an individual made a sexual outcry against Dreylund Edwards from an incident that occurred in the early morning hours of Jan. 31, 2019-Feb. 1, 2019, and testified under oath that he had no knowledge.”

Holder was arrested Nov. 12 on a charge of aggravated perjury. He is currently free on a $15,000 bond. He faces two to ten years in prison if found guilty.

Edwards is facing a charge of sexual assault involving the second woman and is free on a $100,000 bond. He faces two to 20 years in prison if found guilty.

