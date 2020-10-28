Man acquitted this month for sexual assault charged in new case of sexual assault

Advertisement

A man who was found not guilty of sexual assault by a jury in Bowie County at the beginning of the month has been charged with sexual assault with a different alleged victim.

Dreylund Pierre Edwards, 26, was acquitted this month of sexual assault involving a woman who claims she was assaulted at a home in Texarkana, Texas, on Lambeth Circle following a party Aug. 22, 2018. Edwards was arrested this week on a charge of sexual assault involving a woman who claims she was sexually assaulted by Edwards at the same residence in January 2019.

According to a probable cause affidavit, news reports of Edwards’ acquittal led the woman to come forward. She reported that Edwards assaulted her while she was sleeping on a couch in the house after the party. Edwards allegedly offered to let the woman sleep there rather than drive home after drinking.

Advertisement

The allegations in the case that ended with a not guilty verdict are very similar.

Edwards was booked into jail Monday on the charge. He was released Tuesday after posting a $100,000 bond.

Edwards faces two to 20 years in prison if found guilty of sexual assault involving the woman who claims she was assaulted in January 2019.

