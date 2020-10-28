Man acquitted this month for sexual assault charged in new case of sexual assault

A man who was found not guilty of sexual assault by a jury in Bowie County at the beginning of the month has been charged with sexual assault with a different alleged victim.
Dreylund Pierre Edwards, 26, was acquitted this month of sexual assault involving a woman who claims she was assaulted at a home in Texarkana, Texas, on Lambeth Circle following a party Aug. 22, 2018. Edwards was arrested this week on a charge of sexual assault involving a woman who claims she was sexually assaulted by Edwards at the same residence in January 2019.
According to a probable cause affidavit, news reports of Edwards’ acquittal led the woman to come forward. She reported that Edwards assaulted her while she was sleeping on a couch in the house after the party. Edwards allegedly offered to let the woman sleep there rather than drive home after drinking.
The allegations in the case that ended with a not guilty verdict are very similar.
Edwards was booked into jail Monday on the charge. He was released Tuesday after posting a $100,000 bond.
Edwards faces two to 20 years in prison if found guilty of sexual assault involving the woman who claims she was assaulted in January 2019.