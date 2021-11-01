New Boston man charged with aggravated sexual assault of a child

A New Boston, Texas, man was arrested earlier this week for aggravated sexual of a child and is currently free on a $100,000 bond.

Robert Wade Ratcliff, 47, is accused of sexually abusing the girl when she was in the first or second grade in 2013 and 2014. According to probable cause documents, the girl is now 13 and made an outcry of abuse to a school official earlier this month.

Ratcliff was allegedly involved with the girl’s mother at the time of the alleged sexual abuse.

The girl reported that Ratcliff sexually assaulted her in a house in New Boston after school on multiple occasions and that he showed her pornography on a laptop computer.

Ratcliff was arrested and released Wednesday after posting a $100,000 bond.

If found guilty of aggravated sexual assault of a child, Ratcliff faces 5 to 99 years or life in prison. The case has been assigned to 202nd District Judge John Tidwell.

