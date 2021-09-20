Texarkana man arrested for alleged sexual assault of 14-year-old boy

Advertisement

A Texarkana man has been arrested by Texarkana, Texas, police for the alleged sexual abuse of a 14-year-old boy in 2020.

Justin Daniel Bookout, 40, is accused of picking up a 14-year-old boy multiple times in the Spring of 2020 after the boy snuck out of a family member’s home, according to a probable cause document.

The boy reported that Bookout picked him up in his work truck and drove him to a residence on Elizabeth Street in Texarkana, Texas. Bookout allegedly watched Netflix shows with the boy and sexually assaulted him before taking him back to his family member’s home.

Advertisement

The allegations were first reported to the Texarkana, Texas, Police Department on Sept. 1 by an investigator with the Arkansas State Police.

Bookout was arrested on a charge of sexual assault of a child on Thursday. He was released Friday on a $50,000 bond.

If convicted of sexual assault of a child, Bookout faces two to 20 years in prison.

