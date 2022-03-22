Texarkana man pleads not guilty to sexual abuse of teen boy

Advertisement

A Texarkana man pleaded not guilty to a charge of sexual assault of a child Monday in Bowie County.

Justin Daniel Bookout, 41, appeared with his defense attorney, Josh Potter of Texarkana, at a hearing Monday morning in Texarkana before 5th District Judge Bill Miller. Bookout is set to return to court June 6 for a pretrial hearing.

Bookout is accused of picking up a 14-year-old boy multiple times in the Spring of 2020 after the boy snuck out of a family member’s home, according to a probable cause document.

The boy reported that Bookout picked him up in his work truck and drove him to a residence on Elizabeth Street in Texarkana, Texas. Bookout allegedly watched Netflix shows with the boy and sexually assaulted him before taking him back to his family member’s home.

The allegations were first reported to the Texarkana, Texas, Police Department by an investigator with the Arkansas State Police last year.

Bookout faces 2 to 20 years in prison if convicted. He is currently free on a $50,000 bond.

