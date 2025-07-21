Woman Accused Of Sharing Boyfriend’s Ex’s Intimate Photos

Sponsor

TEXARKANA, Texas–A Texarkana woman has been charged with a felony in Bowie County for allegedly sending a nude photos of her boyfriend’s former girlfriend to a third party without the woman’s consent.

Deashiah Inez Alexander, 21, is accused of using the social media app Instagram to send the intimate photos of the woman to the woman’s sister on July 1 along with a comment describing her as a “dumb fat bitch,” according to a probable cause affidavit.

The alleged victim reported to the Texarkana Texas Police Department that she had shared the photos with her ex-boyfriend “some time ago” and had expected they would remain private.

The woman further reported that she has been harassed by Alexander and has blocked her from her social media accounts. Alexander allegedly sent the woman’s sister another photo that showed the woman’s car parked in front of a family member’s house “to show that she knows where she has been staying,” the affidavit said.

Alexander has been charged with publishing intimate photos of the woman and faces six months to two years in a state jail if convicted.

The case has been assigned to 202nd District Judge John Tidwell. Alexander is represented by the Bowie County Public Defender’s Office. First Assistant District Attorney Kelley Crisp is representing the state.