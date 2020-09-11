Woman receives probation for child endangerment involving 2-year-old left alone

Advertisement

A woman who left her 2-year-old daughter home alone at a Texarkana, Texas, residence has been placed on a 4-year probation for child endangerment.

Destiney Carpenter, 29, was arrested April 16 by the Bowie County Sheriff’s Office after deputies responded to a call for a welfare check on a “young child left alone,” according to a probable cause affidavit. Contact was made with Carpenter who claimed she was on her way back from Linden, Texas.

Carpenter told deputies she left her 2-year-old daughter in the care of the child’s father. Carpenter provided a phone number for the father but when called, there was no answer. Deputies looked the phone number up on the internet and determined it was an “escort service out of Texarkana.”

Deputies responded to the residence at approximately 7 p.m.

Carpenter was placed on a 48-month term of deferred adjudication probation Sept. 1 by 102nd District Judge Jeff Addison as part of a plea bargain, court records show. If Carpenter successfully completes probation, she will not have a final felony conviction on her record.

Addison ordered Carpenter to pay a $2,500 fine, complete 200 hours of community service and pay other fees and court costs.



