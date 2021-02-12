Texarkana Winter Weather Information and Closings

Advertisement

A significant winter storm is expected to impact the entire Four State region with a mix of snow, sleet, and freezing rain Sunday night into Monday. However, before that storm arrives there is good potential for a burst of mainly sleet and freezing across the region Sunday morning.

This initial round should only result in light accumulations Sunday morning, but below freezing temperatures and a chilled ground will likely cause travel impacts. These impacts could then persist until the major winter storm arrives Sunday night and greatly increases the scope of impacts.

A winter storm watch is in effect from late Saturday night through Monday afternoon.

Announced Closings

Bowie County Courthouse Closed Tuesday, February 16, 2021.

No School closings have been announced in the Texarkana area yet.