Texarkana Winter Weather Information and Closings

Advertisement
A significant winter storm is expected to impact the entire Four State region with a mix of snow, sleet, and freezing rain Sunday night into Monday. However, before that storm arrives there is good potential for a burst of mainly sleet and freezing across the region Sunday morning.
This initial round should only result in light accumulations Sunday morning, but below freezing temperatures and a chilled ground will likely cause travel impacts. These impacts could then persist until the major winter storm arrives Sunday night and greatly increases the scope of impacts.
A winter storm watch is in effect from late Saturday night through Monday afternoon.
Advertisement
Announced Closings
- Bowie County Courthouse Closed Tuesday, February 16, 2021.
No School closings have been announced in the Texarkana area yet.
Advertisement!