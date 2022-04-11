Tornado Watch Issued Until 11 P.M.

Advertisement

A tornado watch has been issued for Texarkana and the surrounding areas until 11 p.m. Monday.

Scattered strong to severe storm development is likely over the next few hours. Scattered damaging gusts, very large hail, and a few tornadoes are all likely, and a strong tornado or two is also possible.

IN TEXAS THIS WATCH INCLUDES 2 COUNTIES

BOWIE & RED RIVER

IN ARKANSAS THIS WATCH INCLUDES 9 COUNTIES

COLUMBIA, HEMPSTEAD, HOWARD, LAFAYETTE, LITTLE RIVER, MILLER, NEVADA, SEVIER, and UNION

IN OKLAHOMA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 1 COUNTY

MCCURTAIN