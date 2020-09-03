Woman arrested for child endangerment for allegedly leaving 2-year-old home alone

Advertisement

A woman who allegedly left her 2-year-old daughter home alone at a Texarkana, Texas, residence is charged with child endangerment.

Destiney Carpenter, 29, was arrested April 16 by the Bowie County Sheriff’s Office after deputies responded to a call for a welfare check on a “young child left alone,” according to a probable cause affidavit. Contact was allegedly made with Carpenter who claimed she was on her way back from Linden, Texas.

Carpenter allegedly told deputies she left her 2-year-old daughter in the care of the child’s father. Carpenter allegedly provided a phone number for the father but when called, there was no answer. Deputies looked the phone number up on the internet and determined it was an “escort service out of Texarkana.”

Advertisement

Deputies responded to the residence at approximately 7 p.m. Carpenter allegedly claimed the child’s father was there to watch the girl when she left that afternoon.

Carpenter is currently free on a $25,000 bond.

