A&M-Texarkana Receives Three Scholarship Donations

Texas A&M University-Texarkana received three separate donations as a part of its anniversary scholarship initiative. The university, celebrating 50 years as an institution, 25 years as a member of The Texas A&M University System, and 10 years of breaking new ground, is working to raise a half million dollars in scholarship donations to celebrate a half century in higher education.

An anonymous donor contributed $25,000 towards the anniversary scholarship campaign, with the Wayne Garrison Trust contributing $25,000 as well. The Patterson Troike Foundation presented the university with a donation in the amount of $40,000, with $25,000 going to the anniversary scholarships and $15,000 going to the Charlotte Sharpe Endowment for the Eagle Pantry, a food bank on the A&M-Texarkana Campus.

“We are blessed to have such strong community partners here at Texas A&M University-Texarkana,” said A&M-Texarkana president Dr. Emily Cutrer. “These scholarship donations will have a direct impact on the lives of our university students both now and well into the future. We are truly grateful for their commitment to the students of Texas A&M University-Texarkana.”

The university will continue its 50-25-10 year anniversary celebration throughout 2021l with several events scheduled during the fall semester. For more information about A&M-Texarkana’s 50 years of service and to learn how you can contribute, visit https://www.tamut.edu/Alumni/Anniversary/50th_Anniversary.html.