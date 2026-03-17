ATCOG Completes Installation of 28 New Bus Shelters in Texarkana, Paris

SPONSOR

The Ark-Tex Council of Governments has completed installation of 28 new transit shelters and benches in Texarkana and Paris, Texas, as part of ongoing improvements to public transportation infrastructure in the region.

The shelters were delivered in two phases under a five-year contract awarded to Tolar Manufacturing Company in September 2024. Sixteen shelters arrived in April 2025, with 12 additional units following in June 2025.

ATCOG selected the Niagara Series transit shelter, which features all-aluminum construction with bronze-tinted polycarbonate roof panels and perforated aluminum rear panels for ventilation and weather protection. The shelters include matching benches with two-seat configurations.

SPONSOR

“We’re proud to partner with the Ark-Tex Council of Governments to support their efforts to improve transit amenities across Northeast Texas,” said Scott Williams, Business Development Manager at Tolar Manufacturing Company. “A bus stop is often a rider’s first and last impression of a transit system. Whether serving Texarkana or Paris Transit riders, these shelters and benches are designed to deliver durability, comfort, and a welcoming experience for riders.”

The California-based manufacturer specializes in transit shelter and street furniture design. Additional information is available at www.TolarMfg.com.