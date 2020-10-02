Bowie County jury acquits man of sexual assault

Advertisement

NEW BOSTON, Texas: A Bowie County jury acquitted a man Thursday who was accused of sexually assaulting a woman following a house party in 2018.

Dreylund Edwards was found not guilty by the jury after hearing testimony all day Wednesday and Thursday morning. The woman made a report to Texarkana, Texas, police Sept. 19 that she had been assaulted by Edwards in the early hours of Aug. 23 following a house party that began the night before.

The woman said she went to sleep in a bedroom and was awakened to Edwards pulling down her leggings. The woman claimed she repeatedly told Edwards to stop but he persisted.

In closing arguments Thursday, Assistant Public Defender Bart Craytor pointed to photographs of the woman she posted on social media in the weeks and months following the alleged assault. Craytor said the photos showed the woman was, “Not devastated.”

Edwards did not testify.

Assistant District Attorney Lauren Richards pointed to testimony from the victim that she “wanted to disappear” and that she delayed reporting because she didn’t want anyone to know what happened to her or admit it to herself.

The jury deliberated about two hours before returning a verdict. 102nd District Judge Jeff Addison presided over the trial.

