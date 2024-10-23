CHRISTUS Health Emphasizes Importance of Mammograms for Breast Cancer Awareness Month

Sponsor

October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month and CHRISTUS Health is emphasizing the importance of mammograms, which can lead to earlier detection of breast cancer, allowing for earlier treatments and increasing chances of survival.

Dr. Rudy Braza, medical director of the CHRISTUS St. Michael Health System Breast Services, said advancements in mammography now allow for detection of cancerous lumps before they are big enough to feel or cause any symptoms.

“The most important factor in outcome is how early we can identify an area of concern and get a diagnosis,” Braza said. “Advancements in mammogram technology have allowed us to find cancers in very early stages, giving us a head start on the path to a positive outcome.”

Current recommendations are that women begin receiving annual mammograms at age 40, with women with higher risk factors being encouraged to start screenings earlier.

Risk factors include a family history of breast cancer, specifically with two or more first or second-degree family members diagnosed with breast cancer, certain genetic syndromes that are predisposed to several cancers and increased breast density.

The Food and Drug Administration recently updated its regulations to require mammography facilities to notify patients about the density of their breasts.

“The denser your breast is, the more difficult it can be to detect cancer,” Braza said. “By informing patients of breast density, we can recommend some alternative screenings and tests to makes sure we have all the information we need.”

The American Cancer Society estimates that more than 300,000 new cases of breast cancer will be diagnosed in women in 2024.

“Mammograms are the staple in breast cancer detection and therefore vital to the long-term prognosis,” Braza said. “If you have not gotten a mammogram, we encourage you to do it. Anytime is better than nothing.”

Mammography services, including 3-D imaging, are offered at both CHRISTUS St. Michael Hospital – Texarkana and CHRISTUS St. Michael Hospital – Atlanta.

To schedule an appointment, patients can call (903) 614-2273.





