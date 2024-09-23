Community Reality Fair to Empower Local High School Students with Real-World Financial Skills

Sponsor

Red River Credit Union (RRCU), in partnership with Texas A&M University-Texarkana and its Center for Financial Literacy and Investment (CFLI), is thrilled to announce the upcoming Community Reality Fair. This interactive event will be held on September 25th at A&M-Texarkana, providing an engaging and educational experience for high school students in the Texarkana area.

The Community Reality Fair aims to prepare students for the financial challenges of adulthood by simulating real-life scenarios and decision-making. Students will be assigned a career, income, and family situation, then tasked with managing a monthly budget, making choices about housing, transportation, and other essential expenses.

“I am overjoyed with what we have accomplished with the Reality Fair,” said Emily Bright, RRCU Financial Education Advocate. “It’s such a fun learning experience for the students and our community never fails to show up when it comes to our youth! Money can be a tough topic for adults to talk about with their children. If we teach them early on, we may help them from the ‘trial and error’ method that many of us struggled through.”

Jay Davis, CFEI® and Executive Director of Financial and Entrepreneurship Engagement at A&M-Texarkana, expressed his enthusiasm for the partnership, stating, “We are delighted to collaborate with RRCU on this impactful event. The CFLI is committed to empowering individuals with financial knowledge, and the Community Reality Fair aligns perfectly with our mission to enhance financial well-being in our community.”

Davis further emphasized the importance of financial education, adding, “By providing students with hands-on experience and practical skills, we hope to better equip them to make informed financial decisions and build a solid foundation for their future.”

The Community Reality Fair will feature volunteers from RRCU, A&M-Texarkana, and local businesses who will guide students through the simulation, offer advice, and answer questions. The event will also include a money management/career presentation and a campus tour of the university, providing students with additional insights into financial planning and higher education opportunities.

For additional details about the upcoming Community Reality Fair please contact Emily Bright, RRCU Financial Education Advocate at ebright@rrcu.com or 903.735.3000, or Jay Davis, Director of A&M-Texarkana’s Center for Financial Literacy and Investment at 903.223.3147 or jay.davis@tamut.edu.

About Red River Credit Union: RRCU is a member-owned financial institution serving the Texarkana area since 1943. They are committed to providing quality financial products and services, along with financial education initiatives to empower their members and communities.

About the Center for Financial Literacy and Investment (CFLI): The CFLI at A&M-Texarkana is a comprehensive financial education initiative established to empower individuals to take control of their financial well-being. It offers various services and resources, including personalized financial coaching, workshops, investment education, and access to the Bloomberg Finance Lab.

About Texas A&M University-Texarkana:

As a member of The Texas A&M University System, Texas A&M University-Texarkana is a comprehensive regional university that provides students with academically challenging, engaging and rewarding educational experiences through quality teaching, scholarship, student support services, co-curricular programming, research, and service.