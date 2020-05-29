Advertisement

This is information we received from the Texas Department of Agriculture. The Pandemic Electronic Benefit Transfer (P-EBT) program is designed for families of students who qualify for free and reduced lunch in Texas. The link to the communications toolkit below has more details.

All LEISD students qualify for this program since we are a Community Eligibility Provision district. (I’m pretty sure a couple of TISD campuses are part of this program as well but you may want to confirm it with them.) All area schools will have students who qualify for this program and need the information.

While this is not a school district managed program, the state asked us to help spread the word about the program. Schools should receive a link to the application site next week to share with families.

We sent the letter below to LEISD families, but a nearly identical copy is intended for all Texas families with kids:

Attention all Liberty-Eylau ISD Families:

This letter is intended for families with:

Children who received SNAP food benefits for March 2020.

Children who are certified for free or reduced-price school meals during the 2019-20 Texas school year.

Children who attend a school that offers free meals to all students (Community Eligibility Provision or Provision 2).

ALL LEISD Students are in the category regardless of family income.

If you do not meet at least one of these criteria, you are not eligible for the benefits described below.

Dear Parent or Guardian,

We understand the challenging circumstances you are experiencing and wanted you to know your household may be eligible to receive Pandemic Electronic Benefit Transfer (P-EBT) benefits to buy food from any retailer that accepts the Texas Lone Star Card.

P-EBT is a one-time benefit of up to $285 and will be issued on an EBT card to assist families during this unanticipated school closure.

Children up to 21 years old who are certified for free or reduced-price meals at school in Texas during the 2019-20 school year and all children who attend a school that offers free meals to all students (Community Eligibility Provision or Provision 2) are eligible to receive P-EBT benefits.

Families who received SNAP benefits for the month of March 2020 and have children 5-18 years old as of May 17, 2020, do not need to apply for those children. These families will receive P-EBT benefits on their current Lone Star Card by May 22. No further action is required of you.

Families with children up to 21 years old who are certified to receive free or reduced-price meals during the 2019-20 school year need to apply for P-EBT. (This includes families who received SNAP benefits for the month of March 2020 and have children under 5 and between 19 and 21.) These families will need to apply for P-EBT benefits online. Eligible families will receive a school email with a link to the P-EBT application the first week of June. You will have until June 30, 2020, to complete the application. Once approved, a P-EBT card will be mailed to your household.

Please refer to the “How to Apply for P-EBT” handout HERE for more information about the application process and what information you will need to provide.

You will have one year, from the date the benefits were issued, to use your P-EBT food benefits. P-EBT benefits are non-transferrable.

We trust this benefit will prove helpful. For more information, please visit hhs.texas.gov/PEBT. A P-EBT call center will be available in June when the application is available. The phone number will be included in the information we send you with the application link.

Sincerely,

Liberty-Eylau ISD