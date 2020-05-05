CDC Reports New COVID-19 Symptoms

Advertisement

Recently, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has reported that many people are now displaying new symptoms when they contract COVID-19. Along with fever, sore throat, cough, and shortness of breath, many people are also experiencing the following:

• Chills

• Repeated shaking with chills

• Muscle pain

• Headache

• Loss of smell or taste

Symptoms of COVID-19 usually occur 2-14 days after exposure to the virus. Some people who have had the coronavirus have even experienced no symptoms at all. If you or a loved one are experiencing any of these symptoms mentioned above, please visit your nearest HealthCARE Express COVID-19 testing center. Find a testing location near you by visiting: https://www.healthcareexpress.us/coronavirus-testing/. Those who have tested positive for the disease should wait 10 days after their positive diagnosis (if they are no longer exhibiting symptoms) before they return to life as normal

If you suspect you may have been sick with COVID-19 but were never tested for it, you can also receive a COVID-19 antibody test at any HealthCARE Express location. This test is provided by Labcorp and CPL and is emergency use authorized (EUA) by the FDA. The test requires a blood sample to detect for the presence of IgG antibodies created by a person’s immune system to fight of COVID-19. Find out more information here: https://www.healthcareexpress.us/covid-19-antibody-testing/.

