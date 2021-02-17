CHRISTUS St. Michael Health COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic Postponed

Advertisement

CHRISTUS St. Michael Health System has made the decision to postpone the COVID-19 Vaccination Hub scheduled for Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021, due to lingering inclement weather conditions. The clinic is rescheduled for Saturday, Feb. 27.

Individuals who scheduled and received appointments for Feb. 20 will be moved to their same time slots on Feb. 27 and will receive communication about the rescheduling approximately 72 hours prior to the Feb. 27 appointment time. When appointment confirmations are shared for the Feb. 27 clinic, scheduled individuals may confirm or opt out at that time. Since all available appointments were filled for Feb. 20, no new appointments will be offered at this time for Feb. 27.

Individuals with Feb. 20 appointments may call 877-335-5746 for more information or to cancel your appointment if you are unable to participate in the vaccine clinic on Feb. 27.