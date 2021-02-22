CHRISTUS St. Michael Health System to Host Another Regional COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic on February 28th

Advertisement

CHRISTUS St. Michael Health System will host another COVID-19 Vaccination Hub Clinic on Sunday, February 28th. CHRISTUS St. Michael was designated by the State of Texas to serve the Texarkana area region as a vaccine hub and is working in partnership with Bowie County, the City of Texarkana, TX, the Emergency Operations Center, Texas A&M University-Texarkana and Texarkana College to provide vaccinations.

This round of Moderna first-dose vaccinations is also occurring by appointment only. Walk-in and wait-list appointments are not available. To schedule an appointment for Sunday, Feb. 28, visit vaccinate.christushealth.org. Individuals who have already scheduled appointments to receive the COVID vaccine on Saturday, Feb. 27, (rescheduled from Saturday, Feb. 20, due to inclement weather) do not need to take any further action. The community should be aware all appointments for Saturday, Feb. 27, are booked.

When you visit vaccinate.christushealth.org, you will be asked to answer the questions in the yellow chat box on the right of the screen to determine if you meet guidelines for receiving the vaccine. Individuals may also call the following dedicated phone line for information and registration for a vaccination appointment at this hub vaccination clinic: (877) 335-5746.

As directed by state guidelines, the vaccines for the second hub are designated for individuals in the 1A and 1B categories. Criteria includes:

Phase 1A

Focus on health care workers

Phase 1B

–People 65 years of age and older

–People 18 years of age and older with at least one chronic medical condition that puts them at increased risk for several illnesses from the virus that causes COVID-19 such as but not limited to:

o Cancer

o Chronic kidney disease

o COPD (chronic obstructive pulmonary disease)

o Heart conditions, such as heart failure, coronary artery disease, cardiomyopathies

o Solid organ transplant

o Obesity and severe obesity (BMI of 30 kg/m2 or higher)

o Pregnancy

o Sickle cell disease

o Type 2 diabetes mellitus

Caregivers from CHRISTUS St. Michael Health System and CHRISTUS Trinity Clinic, alongside Bowie County and City of Texarkana, Texas first responders, and volunteers from the Emergency Operations Center, Texas A&M University-Texarkana and Texarkana College will operate the clinics on Feb. 27 and 28 to administer vaccines to individuals who meet the criteria for Phase 1A or Phase 1B. The vaccine is free to the public, and details will be provided to individuals when they receive confirmation of appointments.

Once an appointment has been made, individuals are asked to adhere to the clinic operational guidelines to support the efficiency and safety of the caregivers and other community residents alike:

Please arrive no more than 15 minutes early and remain in your vehicle until 5 minutes before your appointment time.

Only those being vaccinated may attend the clinic, except for those who need assistance. Those who cannot come alone to their appointment may bring 1 essential visitor.

Wear loose-fitting clothes, for ease in accessing your shoulder to administer the vaccine.

Masks are required. Please bring your own mask.

