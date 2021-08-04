CHRISTUS St. Michael Health System to Host Free COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic August 6, 7

Advertisement

Members of the public need to be aware: it’s not too late to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, especially as the number of COVID-19 cases continues to increase in the community.

CHRISTUS St. Michael Health System will host a free COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic for the public, ages 12 years old and older, from 7:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 6, and from 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 7.

Immunizations will be provided in the CHRISTUS St. Michael Medical Plaza Conference Center (also known as POB) located at 2604 St. Michael Drive, Texarkana, TX. Participants should use the west entrance of Medical Plaza West to access the vaccine clinic. Parents or guardians must be on hand to provide consent for children under the age of 18.

Advertisement

Masks are required for persons participating in the clinic.