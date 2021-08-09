CHRISTUS St. Michael Health System to Provide COVID-19 Vaccinations on Spirit of St. Michael on Aug. 10

Advertisement

CHRISTUS St. Michael Health System will offer free COVID-19 Pfizer vaccinations from 2 p.m. – 7 p.m., on Tuesday, Aug.10. The Pfizer vaccine will be administered on the Spirit of St. Michael Mobile Unit, which will be located behind CHRISTUS St. Michael Rehabilitation Hospital at 2400 St. Michael Drive, Texarkana, TX.

Individuals 12 years of age and older are eligible to receive the Pfizer vaccine. Walk-ins are welcome, and appointments are not needed. Persons under 18 years of age must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.

“Members of the public need to aware it’s not too late to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, especially as we continue to see the number of COVID-19 cases increasing in our community,” said Loren Robinson, M.D., Chief Medical Officer and Vice President Medical Affairs.

Persons wishing to receive the vaccine should wear loose-fitting clothes for ease in accessing your shoulder to administer the vaccine. Masks are required to be worn by participants. For additional information, call 903-748-8573.