Cornyn: Texarkana Area to Receive $365K in Second Round of Coronavirus Recovery Grants for Public Housing Authorities

WASHINGTON – Several Texarkana area cities and counties were awarded a total of $365,370 in another round of federal grants to help public housing authorities recover from the economic fallout of the novel coronavirus outbreak, U.S. Senator John Cornyn announced today. The funding, which was appropriated by Congress in March, comes through the Department of Housing and Urban Development as part of the CARES Act.

“As Texans continue to grapple with the impact of the coronavirus outbreak, it’s critical that we continue to do everything we can to shield them from the economic fallout,” said Sen. Cornyn. “I’ll continue to do everything I can to encourage economic recovery in the Texarkana area amid this deadly pandemic.”

This is a Housing Choice Voucher (HCV) Program fund assignment for CARES Act – Administrative Fees – Second Award. This funding action provides Administrative Fee budget authority to PHAs in accordance with Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act (CARES Act) (Public Law 116-136), enacted on March 27, 2020, to prevent, prepare for and respond to coronavirus for the Housing Choice Voucher (HCV), including the Mainstream Vouchers. At the time of this assignment, $472.2 million was available to fund CARES Act Administrative fee awards.

