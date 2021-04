Advertisement

The Texarkana-Bowie Family Health Clinic will hold a COVID-19 vaccination clinic for the Johnson & Johnson vaccine on Tuesday, April 13, 2021 and the Moderna vaccine on Wednesday, April 14, 2021 from 2:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m. each day. Appointments are recommended but not required.

Anyone over the age of 18 is eligible to receive the vaccination. To make an appointment, call (903) 798-3250 and press 0 during normal business hours.