Dance Studio Provides Recital Experience During Pandemic

Advertisement

With the Novel Coronavirus shuttering performance venues, Texarkana Dance Academy is stepping outside the box to provide a memorable recital experience for their students.

TDA’s owner Rachel Norman has a mission to be more than just great dancing to her community and the students she serves each week.

“During these unprecedented times, our students have shown resilience and dedication by showing up consistently to our Zoom classes for the past nine weeks;” Norman continued, “Our students have worked hard all year and deserved the opportunity to put their costume on and perform in front of their parents”

Advertisement

Norman said, “Now more than ever we need to fulfill our goal of being more than just great dancing to our students and their families. I am thankful for the owner of Ramage Farms, Brent Ramage, to graciously allow us to use his facility to provide this memorable experience for our dancers”

The recital experience is designed to give the students and family a memorable moment in time while maintaining social distancing guidelines. When students arrive they receive their celebrity moment and get to step up to have their picture taken, then as parents are ushered to their seats, dancers are taken to line up for their grand entrance. Dancers are introduced as they walk down the grand staircase into the performance area. After the dancers have performed their group dances, each dancer is celebrated for their year-long accomplishments.

“When our doors were shuttered, our instructors, dancers, and parents came together with one main goal, Finish Strong! I could not be more proud of how everyone associated with Texarkana Dance Academy has embodied the mindset of The Show Must Go On, Norman emphatically imparted.”



