Free Covid-19 Testing at the Four States Fairgrounds Thursday, July 16th

Healthy Connections is bringing Free Covid-19 Testing to the Four States Fairgrounds in Texarkana, Ark., on Thursday, July 16. We’ll be there from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 3700 E. 50th St., in Texarkana.

No insurance is needed or will be asked for. No symptoms are required. Just show up, drive through, and get tested.

This is the simple Covid-19 test. Patients report it is not painful to receive. Check out this video to see how the test is given.

Come see us at the Four States Fairgrounds on July 16. Get all the information about our free Covid-19 testing program at www.gettestedfree.com.

Learn more about Covid-19 at www.healthy-connections.org/covid-19.