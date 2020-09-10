Student at Trice Elementary Tests Positive for COVID-19

Advertisement

Tuesday, September 9, 2020 – Today, the Texarkana Arkansas School District was notified that a student at Trice has tested positive for COVID-19. The student was last on campus Tuesday, September 9, 2020.

Classroom, PE, and cafeteria seating charts were maintained to determine individuals who may be considered Close Contacts in the event of a positive COVID-19 case. Individuals determined to be Close Contacts will receive phone calls or e-mails from the TASD Point of Contact (POC) as well as the Arkansas Department of Health. Per our established protocol, we will thoroughly disinfect all areas of the building that the individual used in the past couple of days. We are also in contact with the Arkansas Department of Health and will take the steps necessary to protect the health of our students and staff.

The student who has tested positive for COVID-19 will not return to school for at least 10 days. Classes will resume tomorrow morning.

The symptoms of COVID-19 are similar to the regular seasonal influenza and include fever, coughing, and shortness of breath. Some have reported additional symptoms, such as a runny nose, loss of smell, sore throat, nausea, lethargy, lack of appetite, vomiting, and diarrhea.

Individuals who need medical care should call their medical providers to report their illnesses prior to seeking care at a clinic, physician’s office, or hospital. Parents of students exhibiting flu-like symptoms or staff exhibiting flu-like symptoms are asked to contact the TASD POC, local health authorities, or the Arkansas Department of Health.

We are closely monitoring this situation and will provide you with updates as we know more