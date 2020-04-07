TASD COVID-19 Update

Advertisement

On Monday, April 6, Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson announced that all Arkansas schools will remain closed for on-site instruction for the remainder of the school year. TASD administrators and staff will continue to work to ensure the needs of our students are met. We know that you will have several questions, and we will continue to provide information regarding the impact of this recent announcement in the coming days.

Texarkana Arkansas School District will continue to provide Grab-and-Go meals Monday – Friday at the various sites and bus stops.

TASD is partnering with Cable One to provide access to the Internet as well as Arkansas PBS – now available on Channel 17.

Alternate Method of Instruction (AMI) is available on the district website (www.tasd7.net). If you have trouble accessing the online materials, contact your child’s campus via the campus Facebook Messenger page or call 870-772-3371 and follow the prompts to leave a message – a support person will contact you.

All students/parents will be contacted twice weekly by their homeroom/advisory teachers to answer any questions regarding coursework. The first call from the teachers will take place no later than Friday, April 10. The calls may come from a number with No Caller ID or Unknown Caller, so please answer. The teachers will give you their e-mail contact information when you receive the initial calls.