Texarkana Arkansas School District Staff Members have Tested Positive for the Coronavirus

Monday, October 19, 2020 – The Texarkana Arkansas School District was notified that two staff members tested positive for coronavirus (COVID-19). As a result, one classroom is quarantined. The Texarkana Arkansas School District will continue to follow guidance from the Arkansas Department of Health in determining on-site response levels when a positive case is confirmed.

Per our established protocol, we will thoroughly disinfect all areas of the building that the individual used in the past couple of days. We are also in contact with the Arkansas Department of Health and will take the steps necessary to protect the health of our students and staff.

The staff members who tested positive for COVID-19 will not return to school for at least 10 days. Students who were in close contact to the staff member will be quarantined for 14 days. All other classes resumed as normal on Monday morning.

The symptoms of COVID-19 are similar to the regular seasonal influenza and include fever, coughing, and shortness of breath. Some have reported additional symptoms, such as a runny nose, loss of smell, sore throat, nausea, lethargy, lack of appetite, vomiting, and diarrhea.

Individuals who need medical care should call their medical providers to report their illnesses prior to seeking care at a clinic, physician’s office, or hospital. Parents of students exhibiting flu-like symptoms or staff exhibiting flu-like symptoms are asked to contact the TASD POC, local health authorities, or the Arkansas Department of Health.

TASD is closely monitoring this situation.