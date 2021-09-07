Texas Education Agency Updates Covid-19 Protocols for Schools to Follow

Advertisement

In the newest update from the Texas Education Agency Covid-19 Policies, Texas School Districts were given the option to “choose to require household-based close contact students to stay at home during the below stay-at-home period if they are in an area with high or rising COVID case rates. This applies specifically to students who are close contacts because an individual who lives in the same household is COVID-19 positive.” This information was provided by the TEA Public Health and Guidance issued September 2nd, 2021.

In response to this regulation provided by TEA several local Texarkana, Texas side districts have issued statements to parents notifying them that they have adopted the option of requiring close contact students, who are living in a COVID-19 positive home, to stay quarantined for the stay-at-home period as outlined by the DSHS. The quarantine period as related to the DSHS states that anyone who is a close contact or COVID-19 positive must stay quarantined for a period of 10 days.

While this may come as a surprise to those in our area who are experiencing issues with COVID-19 at home, this is among several changes that have already been made in response to COVID-19 issues in the Texarkana area. Changes to the TEA and other districts COVID-19 policies are expected to change throughout the course of this school year. TXkToday will continue to provide updates regarding local district policy changes as they are made.

Advertisement

If you are worried about your own districts COVD-19 policies, please visit your local school districts website and search ‘Covid-19 policy,’ to make sure you and your family remain in compliance with District Policies.