Harvest Food Bank: Beyond the Box

In 2021, Harvest Regional Food Bank provided close to 4 million pounds of food for our local community, and their goal for 2022 is even higher. “A lot of people don’t realize that millions of pounds of food come out of our facility and go to 75 different pantries in a ten county area. Our service area includes 9 counties in SouthWest Arkansas and Bowie County Texas. That four million pounds of food equals out to around 3.4 million meals for families across the area,” said CEO and Executive Director of Harvest Regional Food Bank Camille Wrinkle

“The largest avenue that we have for getting food out to our local communities is through church partnerships. Because of COVID, we had to change the ways we did things. So instead of allowing people to come inside, we moved into a drive-thru style entry. We started doing that in 2020 at the start of the pandemic, and we are still doing that now. We try to ensure that we are safe for our recipients and our volunteers, and it has worked out better than we could have imagined,“said Camille.

“Something that happened as a result of the pandemic, was an increase in the number of mobile pantries that Harvest has held. We go to rural communities that are significantly underserved, that don’t have as many options for hunger relief. We have also done a bunch of pop-up pantries, where we have worked with elected officials and local sheriff offices to provide family food boxes. Because of the pandemic those programs have actually doubled in size. We found that because of the increase in people who are in need of hunger relief, that we are also needing to do mobile pantries here in the Texarkana area,” said Camille. “The mobile pantries that we have conducted have had great success. One of those being our mobile pantries held at Four States FairGrounds! We have also been partnering with local churches such as First Baptist Church on Moores Lane, which has helped us reach the growing number of families in need in our own backyard,” said Camille.

Harvest has set some high goals for the 2022 year, and they are eager and excited to continue serving our local community. “In the New Year we want to continue to serve our community of youth through our local school pantries and backpack programs. Arkansas is the second worst for food insecurity for children, while Texas is in the top ten. A lot of individuals don’t realize that 1/4 of our program is actually serving children under the age of 18. Through our backpack program we are helping students get through the weekend with nutritious and kid friendly easy-to-open items,” said Camille.

“Another 25% of the individuals we serve are those in the senior citizen community. A lot of times those two very vulnerable populations are living together, or are in the same household. Because of this, we have really tried to combine those services so that we are meeting the needs of the entire household. We have begun to use our schools as a distribution area for our senior boxes and even our family boxes,” said Camille.

“Our main goal in 2022 is to continue providing the same level of service that we have been over the last few years. Before the pandemic our goals were to really help improve the lives of those we serve by starting nutritional programs and wellness classes, such as how to cook on a budget. We have to go beyond the box, and although we haven’t had an opportunity to do that because of the pandemic, we want to try as best we can throughout 2022 to get those programs off the ground. We truly have an amazing team, and we are so proud that we have accomplished everything we have with such a small group. Without them and their hard work and dedication we wouldn’t be able to do it all,” said Camille.

If you are in need, or want to help volunteer and donate please visit the Harvest Regional Food Bank website for more information.

