HHS Encourages Texans to Apply Online for Benefits Agency

Texas Health and Human Services is encouraging Texans to submit benefit applications and other paperwork online at YourTexasBenefits.com or via the Your Texas Benefits mobile app to reduce foot traffic in the state’s more than 250 eligibility offices.

“As Texans, we must all do what we can to get through this pandemic together,” said Wayne Salter, HHS Deputy Executive Commissioner for Access & Eligibility Services. “We hope to reduce the number of Texans using office services and ask that if you can conduct your business online to please do so at this time.”

HHS administers assistance programs such as Medicaid, SNAP food benefits, TANF cash assistance and WIC. Applying online will minimize the potential for staff and public exposure to COVID-19, while allowing staff to maximize the number of applications they can screen and approve during the COVID-19 outbreak.

Although office locations will remain open at this time, Texans are encouraged to apply for or renew their benefits through YourTexasBenefits.com. Through the website or the mobile app, Texans can:

Create a new account;

Find their username on existing account;

Upload files;

Update phone number;

Report changes.

All visitors are highly encouraged to use the hand sanitizer stations placed in state offices. Individuals with symptoms indicating COVID-19 should not visit an HHS eligibility office. These symptoms have been identified as fever, cough, and shortness of breath.

HHS offices are not COVID-19 testing sites. If you are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19, please contact your local medical provider.

The Your Texas Benefits mobile app can be downloaded at your mobile carrier’s app store. People with questions about using the website or mobile app, including those who have special needs, should dial 2-1-1 and select option 2.

For questions about SNAP, TANF, Medicaid or CHIP, dial 2-1-1 and select option 2. To check benefit amounts, recipients can visit YourTexasBenefits.com or call the Lone Star Help Desk at 1-800-777-7EBT (1-800-777-7328).

For health-related information and general precautions on COVID-19, visit the DSHS website and the CDC page.

Stay up-to-date on the latest office closures by visiting the HHS COVID-19 page.