How to Save Your Pipes From The Freezing Temperatures

Give pipes a helping hand. If pipes run through cabinets or vanities, open the doors to let warmer room temperatures flow in. Set your thermostat no lower than 55 degrees (F).

Keep water working.

 Keep water moving through the pipes by allowing a small trickle of water to run.

Disconnect all hoses.

 Insulate outside faucets. Foam faucet covers are inexpensive and very easy to install. They

come fully assembled and can be reused each season.

BUT IF YOUR PIPES DO FREEZE:

Shut off the water immediately

 Don’t attempt to thaw pipes without turning off the main shut-off valve.

Thaw pipes with warm air.

 You can melt the frozen water in the pipe by warming the air around it with a hair dryer or space heater. Be sure not to leave space heaters unattended and avoid the use of kerosene heaters or open flames.

Be careful turning water back on.

 Once pipes are thawed, slowly turn the water back on and check pipes and joints for any

cracks or leaks that might have been caused by freezing.