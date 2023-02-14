Local Favorite Pop’s Place Celebrates 25 Year Anniversary

Advertisement

If you’ve asked any local about the best steakhouse with a laidback, date night energy atmosphere in Texarkana you’ve probably heard the answer: Pop’s Place. When it originally opened 25 years ago, owner Oscar Ervy aka Pop’s Harris created a 25 seater BBQ and Rib Joint. After his passing, current owner Tony Clowers came in and took the original restaurant, taking the plane memorabilia left by Pop’s, making it into what it is now. “Over the years we’ve just had to keep expanding over and over again. Our customers span from lawyers, farmers, and people from all walks of life who come in to enjoy what we have created here,” said Tony. A few years after taking on Pop’s place, Tony partnered with Bill and Sandy Varner, who have helped him continue the expansion of Pop’s place and made it what it is well known for today: The best date night spot in town.

Tony, an avid pilot, chef and doer of all things, started in the kitchen when he originally took over, taking his skills that he learned from a restaurant owner and friend in Foreman, Arkansas. He took those skills, mixed with his late wife Ann’s recipes and created many of the fan favorite dishes that are widely known and craved from locals and visitors of Pop’s Place. “Ann and I worked together taking some of her own recipes, while I put my spin on some. The crawfish appetizer is one of our creations. It was Ann’s cheese grits that we came to love, and my creation for the crawfish sauce that just kind of came together. I also spent most of the first few years after taking over in the kitchen doing a lot of the cooking. But now with all of the expansions and how many customers we are able to seat, I spend most of my time walking around and talking with everyone, or flying around and travelling,” said Tony.

Pop’s Place creates an environment comfortable for all types of customers. With their outdoor patio, spacious seating and bar, customers are greeted with airplane memorabilia, as well as artifacts from the history of Texarkana, making the restaurant feel cozy and warm. TXKToday had the pleasure of trying several of the top selling dishes offered by Pop’s Place, and we are here to tell you that every single of them was mouthwatering good. From their Crawfish Grits Sally’s Special Boudin Dip to the Blackened Mahi Tuna and melt in your mouth aged steaks, there truly isn’t anything on the menu that isn’t to die for.

Pop’s Place is open Wednesday- Friday 5:00PM-9:00PM and Saturday 3:00PM-9:00PM. The restaurant is family friendly and filled with tons of airplane and Razorback memorabilia, many of which belong to the original Pop’s, while many have been brought by Tony and Bill. Pop’s Place is located 6701 E Broad St, in Texarkana.