Man charged with assaulting pregnant girlfriend over $100

A Texarkana man has been charged with assault on a pregnant person for allegedly punching his pregnant girlfriend Saturday in a dispute over $100 dollars.

Jamie Reed, 27, is accused of punching his 7 months pregnant girlfriend multiple times in the face at her residence in the Pecan Ridge Apartments in Texarkana, Texas. Reed was allegedly angered because $100 of his money was transferred to his pregnant girlfriend’s CashApp account, according to a probable cause affidavit.

The woman told investigators Reed is aware that she is carrying his child and that the two have been dating for three years. The woman allegedly told Reed the transfer was made by mistake and that she told him she would put the money back in his account.

Reed allegedly punched the woman in the face with a closed fist causing an injury to her lip and a knot on the side of her head.

The woman allegedly told police Reed has been violent toward her in the past.

Reed has been charged with assault on a pregnant person. He could be sentenced to two to 10 years in prison if convicted.

Reed was released from the Bowie County on Monday after posting a $10,000 bond.

