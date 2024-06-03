Sponsor

Mary Branum Jumper, age 87, of Texarkana, Texas, died Thursday, May 30, 2024 in a local hospital.

Mrs. Jumper was born June 16, 1936 in Weaver, Texas. She was a homemaker and a member of the Methodist Church.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Howard Jumper.

She is survived by one daughter, Carol Yazel of Texarkana, Texas; one son, Steven Jumper and wife Carrie of Texarkana, Texas; one sister, Jeffie Fuller of Mt. Vernon, Texas; two grandchildren, Blake Yazel and wife Katie of Texarkana, Texas and Stephanie Jumper of Texarkana, Texas; three great grandchildren, Quinn, Indie and Lucy and a number of other relatives and friends.

Private Entombent will be at the Hillcrest Memorial Park Mausoleum.

The family will receive friends at the funeral home Monday evening from 5-6:30 P.M.

The family request memorials be made to the Wounded Warriors Project.