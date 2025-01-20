Sponsor

Mary Frances Chittenden, age 101, of Hooks, Texas, passed away on Saturday, January 18, 2025, at her home surrounded by her loving children. She was born to Lally Edwards on June 18, 1923, in Bowling Green, Kentucky.

Mrs. Chittenden worked as a sales clerk at Dillard’s during the day. In her free time, she enjoyed gardening at home and watching movies.

She was a member of the Central Christian Church. Her family described her as loving, kind and always putting others before herself. She was a wonderful and loving, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, aunt, and friend.

She was preceded in death by her husband Elliott E. Chittenden; and mother Lally Edwards.

Funeral service will be held at 1:00 PM on Thursday, January 23, 2025, at Chapelwood Funeral Home, in Nash, Texas, with Brother Wess Byas officiating. Visitation will be held an hour prior to service. The interment will be at Hillcrest Memorial Park under the direction of Chapelwood Funeral Home.