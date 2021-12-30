New Year’s Eve Guide: Celebrations in Texarkana

Advertisement

New Year’s Eve is tomorrow!! Make sure you have a plan for where you will ring in the New Year! Check out what’s happening tomorrow night around the Texarkana Area! As always, stay safe out there Texarkana.

Friday Night:

Crossties: Wyatt Putman will be playing live this Friday night at Crossties! Tickets are available in advance. Country music from Wyatt will last from 8PM-10PM, and a DJ will be playing starting at 11PM. Party ends at 1AM. Don’t miss your chance to get your tickets and celebrate with friends and loved ones this FRIDAY night at Crossties.

The Hideout: Relentless will be ringing in the New Year at The Hideout this Friday night! $10 cover, and music starting at 6PM. Dance the night away and ring in the New Year at The Hideout!

Whiskey River (Shooters): Come ring in the New Year with the Dusty Rose Band. Tickets are available for purchase in advance for $15, or $20 cover at the door.

67 Landing: Mike Mayberry 9PM to 12:30AM this Friday Night! Marty Lansdell opening 7:30PM to 9PM! Gonna be a great show! Cover is $10!

Redbone Magic Brewing: A party you will not forget. Souvenir glass Logo￼ flute￼ with Champagne toast. Souvenir Redbone Magic Brewing T-shirt and a Night with JAWBONE. $50 per ticket. ￼￼

Fat Jacks: Celebrate the New Year right with Heather Linn and The Deacons this Friday night at Fat Jacks! New Year’s Party – Friday – 8PM til @ 2AM Party Favors and Champagne at Midnight!