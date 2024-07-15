Sponsor

Paula Janell Cannon Rubly, age 52, of Texarkana, Texas, passed away on Thursday, July 11, 2024, at Baptist Health Medical Center in Little Rock, Arkansas. She was born on July 5, 1972, in Texarkana, Texas, to Floyd and Martha Cannon.

Ms. Rubly spent her working days as a manager at Leary ISD Cafeteria. In her free time, she enjoyed spending time with her granddaughter. She was a member of the First Bikers Church. She was a wonderful and loving mother, grandmother, daughter, sister, aunt and friend.

She was preceded in death by her parents Floyd and Martha Cannon.

Left to cherish her memory is daughter Lindsey Rubly and boyfriend Carlton King; son Charles Kenndy and wife Taylor; sisters Pam Akin and husband Mike, Patty Alquist and husband John, and Penny Cannon; granddaughter Chaselynn Ann Betts; special friend Johnny Mooneyham Sr.; five nieces and nephews; three great nephews; and a number of other relatives and friends.

The memorial service will be held at 2:00 P.M. on July 22, 2024, at First Bikers Church located at 8085 west 7th Street, Texarkana, Texas 75501 with Brother Matthew Butler officiating.