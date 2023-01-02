TexAmericas Center Celebrates Successes in 2022, Looks Toward 2023 for New Initiatives, Service Lines

Advertisement

TexAmericas Center (TAC) is proud to announce a successful year in 2022 that welcomed new tenants to its properties, grew jobs for the Texarkana region, and spurred innovation in businesses and real estate for the state of Texas.

The July 2022 Employment Census yielded a total of 45 corporate citizens operating on the property, which is the most in TexAmericas Center’s 25-year history. Those companies were responsible for more than $48 million in payroll and hundreds of jobs in the region.

“We’re thrilled to end the year on such a high note. It’s been our goal since the beginning to support business, bring them to our region, and provide jobs for the hard-working men and women in the greater Texarkana area,” said TexAmericas Center Executive Director and CEO Scott Norton. “We just celebrated our 25th anniversary, and through the hard work, innovation, and dedication to the region, we’ll look forward to 25 more.”

In 2022, TexAmericas Center:

§ Was named the No.5 industrial park in the nation by Business Facilities magazine. This is the third year in a row the organization landed in the top 10.

§ Welcomed Expansion Industries, which is expected to be the largest employer on the organization’s footprint.



§ Celebrated two companies that moved headquarters to Texarkana, including Expal USA from Dallas, and EnviroSafe Demil from the State of Nevada.

§ Expanded its third-party logistics, TAC3PL, which is the service line that provides warehousing, logistics, staffing and more to help businesses mitigate risks and grow.

§ Grew its rail division after acquiring assets from Lone Car Rail Car Storage Co. and hired General Manager of Railroad and Transload Operations Darrell Thompson.

§ Began marketing the 150,000 square foot spec building, the first new building built on the property in 15 years. Construction was completed in late 2021.

“As a team we have accomplished a lot in the past year and the future is bright. The quantity and quality of our prospect activity is as strong as it has ever been. We have letters of intents with multiple companies looking to locate on our footprint, and we are in strong financial position. The support from our Board of Directors as well as our federal, state and local elected officials is better than ever,” Norton added.



In the coming year, TexAmericas Center expects to grow through relationships with existing tenants and to continue to invest in its properties and service lines.

Priorities in 2023 include:

§ Announcing new tenants that will bring quality jobs to the Texarkana region. TexAmericas Center has pending announcements for the spec building, buildings and land.

§ Focusing on new building spaces for purchase, lease and 3PL tenants and built-to-suit opportunities that best meets the needs of tenants with specific real estate and ownership needs.

§ Moving forward with a downtown center on TexAmericas Center’s footprint. It will house the TAC headquarters along with additional office, retail and dining spaces, and workforce training space. The added attraction is intended to give more options to tenants to positively work, live, learn, and play in the region.



§ Investing heavily in the existing rail infrastructure on TexAmericas Center property. Money secured through an EDA grant will improve rail switches and upgrade lines, so they are the safe, expedient, and as efficient as possible.

§ Most importantly, meeting the needs of our existing Corporate Citizens. During these challenging economic times, growing relationships and retaining these jobs and businesses will be the No. 1 job for TexAmericas Center. Helping them to increase efficiencies and remain viable will be our top objective for the Texarkana region.

“The TexAmericas Center team is making strategic decisions to further our growth. We are grateful for a successful 2022 and look forward to more growth in 2023,” Norton said.

