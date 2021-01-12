Texarkana Police Investigating Fatal Shooting at Oaklawn Shopping Center

Advertisement

Texarkana, Texas Police are investigating after a man was shot and killed at Oaklawn Village Shopping Center Tuesday.

According to police radio traffic, after being shot the man drove to the Whataburger parking lot before hitting a small tree. The man was removed from his vehicle by LifeNet and TTFD personnel and transported to a local hospital where he died.

The shooting happened just after 11:30 a.m. Tuesday.

According to police, the suspect is a black male driving a black SUV.

Police are on scene investigating and no suspect information has been released. Crime scenes have been established in the Whataburger parking lot and in front of Harbor Freight.

