Whitfield Named Outstanding Faculty Member of the Year at UA Hope-Texarkana

Each year, the University of Arkansas Hope-Texarkana honors an outstanding faculty member of the year. UAHT is proud to announce that this year’s winner is Chylynda Whitfield. Whitfield is a Social Sciences Instructor at the college.

Chylynda teaches online classes and in-person classes at the Hope and Texarkana campuses. She is active on campus as a sponsor for Campus Crusade for Christ and volunteers to help with events all over campus. She is fun, caring, funny, kind, compassionate, and an advocate for all students. Outside of campus, Whitfield spends time as an advocate for children with autism.

Her students say her classes are fun, and she always makes the connection to real-life situations. She is great about listening to students and using their experiences to help them learn and make real-world connections with the content. She enjoys helping her students gain something that can never be taken from them—knowledge. Fellow employees consider her a friend, a great employee, and an even better instructor.

Please join the UAHT family in thanking Chylynda Whitfield for her dedication to serving students at the University of Arkansas Hope-Texarkana.

